Georgia National Fair credits the volunteers for its success

The volunteers are known as the Fair Crackers. Some have been volunteering for more than two decades.

Fair Crackers Fair Crackers

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The key to a successful Georgia National Fair is the volunteers behind it.

The volunteers are known as the Fair Crackers. Some have been volunteering for more than two decades. Maryann Brantley is one of those Fair Cracker. She’s been volunteering for 29 years.

Growing up, Brantley says she’s always loved the fair, and being a volunteer means she can interact with fairgoers.

“I see people out here that I’ve worked with, this is the only time I get to see them, find out how they are, family some of them it’s the only time I see them.”

Fair Crackers are the ones in the green vest, always there to help if you’re lost or have a question.

Mack Walton has also been volunteering at the fair for 29 years, and he’s got the pins on his vest to prove it. Receiving a pin after each five years he volunteers. According to Walton, the pins are a token that keeps volunteers coming back. He’s volunteered in every position at the fair, from the gates, to the clock tower and the buildings.

“I love greeting the people, helping the small kids find their parents once they’re lost. I also like locating lost and found and getting them returned to their owner,” he said.

Brantley and Walton say a lot of work goes into making sure everyone is having a good time, and it’s worth seeing people with a smile on their face.

“I would just say if you want to do something and feel good when you go home and be happy about it, this is the place,” said Brantley.

The Georgia National Fair is hoping to have 100 volunteers next year. You can sign up to volunteer here.