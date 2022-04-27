Georgia Military College into the GHSA boys soccer Final Four

GMC is the only high school team from Middle Georgia, boys or girls, to make the Final Four.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA boys playoffs Elite Eight round kicked off today, and only one Middle Georgia team made it to the Final Four.

Ace Charter School lost to Drew Charter 1-0 after the Eagles scored on a header in the 52nd minute.

FPD fell to Athens Academy 8-1, ending their season.

Veterans’ season also ended with a 6-1 loss to Johnson.

West Laurens fell to Southwest Whitfield County 5-1.

Georgia Military College defeats Trion 2-1, becoming the only Middle Georgia team, boys or girls, to make it to the GHSA soccer Final Four.

GMC will face Dalton Academy on the road on Friday, April 29.