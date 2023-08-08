Georgia man accused of wife’s murder denied bail following court hearing

ATLANTA (CNN) – Donell Anderson, the individual charged in connection with the disappearance and death of his wife, Imani Roberson, will remain in custody as a judge ordered him held without bond during a court hearing held on Sunday.

Anderson is facing several charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

Imani Roberson was reported missing over two weeks ago, last seen in Atlanta on July 16th. Concerns escalated after her mother filed a missing persons report on the subsequent day when her attempts to reach her daughter proved futile.

The investigation into Roberson’s disappearance took a grim turn when investigators discovered her lifeless body last Friday, intensifying the legal proceedings against her husband.