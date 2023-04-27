Georgia House, Senate propose May as ‘United in Uniforms Recognition and Remembrance Month’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A resolution has been proposed in the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate to officially recognize May as “United in Uniforms Recognition and Remembrance” Month.

In honor of this occasion, Servant Task Force LLC and Georgia Ambassador for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will be hosting a ceremony this weekend at Shirley Hills Baptist Church in Warner Robins to recognize men and women in uniform, including first responders and veterans.

According to Steve Rodgers, the CEO of Servant Task Force LLC, the event is an opportunity to honor those who sacrifice, their devotion to duty, their selflessness, and their commitment to being there when help is needed.

“We feel that it takes more than just a day or weekend to fully give back and honor those,” he said.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 1-3:30 p.m. If you’d like to help Servants Task Force in their mission, click here.