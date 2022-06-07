Georgia College will continue sexual assault nurse examiners training

Nurses receive training to conduct forensic medical exams and provide trauma-informed care

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Specialized nurses are now working across Georgia as sexual assault nurse examiners thanks to a $803,000 grant that is now ending. The grant allowed more than a hundred Georgia nurses to receive extra training to conduct forensic medical exams and provide trauma-informed care.

The free 12-week course was designed to teach Georgia nurses about state law, courtroom testimony, sexual assault exams and forensic nursing skills. They also learned how to accurately collect samples and work within multidisciplinary justice teams.

Nurses were trained at Georgia College’s nursing simulation lab located at Navicent Health Baldwin.

“Georgia College offering clinical training is what really targets the biggest gap we have in Georgia,” Sarah Pederson, statewide SANE coordinator, said

Georgia College says considering the importance of the program, it will continue to offer it with a cost until more funding is issued.