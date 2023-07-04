Georgia College & State University hires new Chief Diversity Officer

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia College & State University has hired a new chief diversity officer.

GCSU says Dr. Michael Snowden started in his position as chief diversity officer on July 1st, and that he’ll be welcoming one of the largest and most diverse freshmen classes in years.

Snowden previously served as the vice president of Inclusion and Diversity at Northwestern State University in Louisiana, where he developed a strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusivity, and established training and coaching seminars. He’s also worked as the director of Multicultural affairs at Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah.

GCSU says Snowden is a leader who recognizes the essential values of diversity and inclusion in higher education, and, as Georgia College President Cathy Cox says–

“We believe Dr. Snowden’s leadership will help us continue and strengthen a welcoming and inclusive campus climate at Georgia College,”…“that allows every member of our community to succeed, be respected as individuals and feel a sense of belonging here.”

Cox also had this to say about the hire:

“Throughout his career, Dr. Snowden has amplified the voices of underserved student populations—bringing to the forefront the themes of inclusivity and belongingness in higher education. Georgia College will benefit greatly from his passion and deep experience in this field and his willingness to share that knowledge across our campus.”