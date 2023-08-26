Georgia College & State University expands meal options for students

Students at Georgia College & State University now have expanded meal options thanks to robots and renovations.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Georgia College & State University now have expanded meal options thanks to robots and renovations.

The university completed renovations over the summer for its dining hall, The Max. The updated hall includes a pizza station, hibachi grill, deli counter, salad bar and a ‘U Cook’ area for students can cook their own food.

For students who have dietary restrictions, there’s a vegan section and gluten free option at every food station.

While the food seems to be the star of the show, Student Dining General Manager Sam Fernandez says the renovations have a deeper meaning.

“This gives them more energy to study and be focused,” Fernandez said.

In addition to the updated dining hall, students who visit the West Campus can order a pizza and have it delivered by an AI powered robot. All they have to do is place an order through an app and the food will make its way to their location.

If students want more than just pizza, they also have the option of ordering items from the convenience store in the same area as the Pizza Hut.

While the robots are currently only available on the West Campus, school officials plan to have robots delivering food on the Main Campus next semester.

‘The Max’ is also open to the public Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.