Georgia College receives grant to help strengthen literacy, writing in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) — Georgia College is hoping to strengthen writing and literacy in Baldwin County.

The college plans to do it with the help of a nearly $400,000 federal grant from the Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations Bill.

The goal is to create a program where the school can reach students of all ages in the Baldwin County School District.

Programs will include workshops, one-on-one consultations and peer advising.

Provost and VP of Academic Affairs of the College, Dr. Costas Spirou, says he’s hoping the program will help spark student interest.

“We want to reach young students that are interested in developing their writing skills so that maybe one day they can be as impactful as Flannery O’Conner was,” Spirou said.

Georgia College leaders are still in the planning phase of the program but will be meeting with Baldwin County School District leaders to discuss the next steps.