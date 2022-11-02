Georgia College receives grant to continue taking part in ‘Georgia Young Adult Program’

Georgia College and State University is continuing to educate its students about safety on the road thanks to a $9,359 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

The college has received this grant for 17 years now.

Each year, the money goes toward hosting two educational events on driving while under the influence and impaired driving.

The grant also helps to survey students on what alcohol consumption looks like. Students who turn 21 also receive birthday cards with a reminder to not drink and drive.

Rachel Pope, GCSU’s health educator, says the grant allows them to reach freshmen as soon as the school year begins.

“Between 1,200 and 1,500 students per year get a specialized alcohol message that says ‘This is what alcohol poisoning looks like. This is how you go through the process., And I feel like that’s made a huge impact, because we do get a lot of students calling and using that medical amnesty.”

The school says its goal is for the community to also be involved in the educational events.