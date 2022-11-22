Georgia College named ‘Most Engaged Campus’ for student voting

Georgia College and State University is one of more than 300 colleges recognized recently for its student engagement in voting.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia College and State University is one of more than 300 colleges recognized recently for its student engagement in voting.

The recognition comes from the national organization “All in Campus Democracy Challenge.”

Georgia College was recognized for being a “most engaged campus” for college student voting.

According to Rhetoric Professor Jan Hoffmann, the project has helped them get their voting percentage up over the years.

“In 2020, of the 94% (registered voters), 80% voted, so a really high rate of actual voting,” he said.

Colin Hall, a junior political science major, says he’s proud to attend a university where students care about voting.

“We’re kind of the forgotten generation, and the forgotten people,” he said. “I tell people that regardless of the way you vote, Republican, Democrat, independent it doesn’t matter. You get out and vote.”

Hoffmann says the number of student voters has continued to increase throughout the years and that their goal is to reach 100% of registered student voters.

“13% of Georgia College students voted in the 2012 presidential election,” Hoffman said. “In the 2020 presidential election, 77% of students voted.”

The school’s recognition comes from its efforts of helping students register and education about when and where they can vote.

Hoffmann says the increase in student voters could also be due to issues that affect students personally.

“Things like climate change and abortion rights and student loan debt, theses are things that I think they feel,” Hoffmann said.

While Hoffmann says the university will continue to remind students about the importance of voting ahead of the runoff, Hall says he will continue to work at polling locations and encourages others to vote.

“I want people to be involved and get out and vote and let their voice be heard,” he said.

The college says it will place posters around campus to remind students about the December 6 runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker.