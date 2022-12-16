Georgia College hosts Baldwin County students for Education Day game

The Bobcats have lost 3 in a row, falling to 4-6 on the season.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County grade school students packed Centennial Center for the Education Day game as the Georgia College men’s basketball team took on the University of West Florida Argonauts.

The arena was packed to the brim, with students using their high-pitched yells to throw off the visiting Argonauts. The yelling worked in the first half as the Bobcats took a 28-26 lead at the end of the period.

Several students put on a fantastic halftime show, which seemed to pump up the Argonauts as midway through the second half, UWF turned it up and went on a 22-11 run to close out the game, taking a 72-59 victory.

The Bobcats have lost three games in a row and are now 4-6 on the early season. They’ll be back on the road on Saturday, taking on Kennesaw State University.