Georgia College hosts annual Governor’s Summit on Early Language and Literacy

The Governor's Summit on Early Language and Literacy, hosted by Georgia College, aims to enhance early reading skills amid concerns over Georgia's low literacy rates.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Annual Governor’s Summit on Early Language and Literacy started on Wednesday at Georgia College and State University, aiming to bolster early reading skills across the state. The summit was organized by the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy as part of an initiative to enhance Georgia’s literacy levels.

“Approximately two-thirds of our third graders are not reading on grade level, so we have a lot of work to do to move the needle in this state,” Executive Director of the center Lindee Morgan said.

The center strives to provide evidence-based practices for young children in the state to boost literacy.

The summit will continue Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.