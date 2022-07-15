Georgia College has named Jack Marchant as the women’s soccer head coach

Marchant spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Georgia State.

Milledgeville, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia College has hired Jack Marchant as the women’s soccer program’s fifth head coach of all time.

Marchant has been an assistant at Georgia State for the last three years and currently coaches the Georgia Revolution, a National Premier Soccer League team.

Marchant is originally from England and moved to the United States in 2008, and this is what he had to say about Milledgeville.

“I can’t wait to dive into this place. Not only the soccer, not only the team with two feet but the community as well. Again, not since I left home have I felt so at home. Again, I know my mom and dad won’t be too particularly happy about that, but I’m sure they’ll get to feel it. They’re already planning to come out in October and getting to meet everybody and getting to see Milledgeville. What a wonderful little town it is,” said Marchant.

The Bobcats’ season begins in August.