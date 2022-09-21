Georgia College and State University holds Constitution Week lectures

Students gathered at Atkinson Hall Tuesday, to dicuss the topic the "Stop Woke Act and Free Speech."

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–Georgia College and State University is hosting a variety of events this week in celebration of the college’s annual Constitution Week.

Assistant Professor of Public Law at Georgia College, Dr. Adam Lamparello, says students are learning the limits of free speech. They’re also learning how expansive the free speech clause in the constitution has been interpreted.

“It’s gonna give them a clear vision of what the First Amendment protects, and it’s also gonna challenge them to consider whether there should be more limitations on speech such as hate speech, such as racist,” Dr. Lamparello said. “So it’s going to involve a balance between what we should allow, and what we should prohibit based on the needs of preventing discrimination and ensuring equality to all Americans.”

Georgia College will have more discussions about the constitution this week.

There will also be concerts, leadership programs and workshops.