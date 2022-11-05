Georgia breaks early voting records, Houston County exceeds 2018 record

According to Andy Holland, Elections Assistant for Houston County, around 35,000 people voted early as of Friday morning.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Georgia broke early voting records with more than 2.4 million people casting their ballot.

Early voting in Houston County is expected to exceed its 2018 numbers. According to Andy Holland, Elections Assistant for Houston County, around 35,000 people voted early as of Friday morning. He expected a few more thousand people to vote by the end of the day.

“Early voting has always been pretty popular in Houston County,” Holland said. “I think the more people that learn that it’s there each election they’ll turn out and early vote because it’s more convenient. Also, we added a new early voting location this year, so we’re up to four.”

Jessica Winn voted with her daughter-in-law and grandson on Friday. She says they’ve been trying to vote early, because they want to make sure their voice is heard.

“We’ve been trying to vote all week, well since they had early voting so we could make sure that we get it done before the crowd gets in on the 8th,” Winn said.

Holland says early voting went well, and he expects election day to be steady. If you’re voting on election day, make sure you have your I.D. with you.

“Compared to 2018 we’ll probably have 20 to 25,000 voters spread out over the 16 Election Day precincts,” Holland said. “So we expect Election Day to be steady but we don’t expect there to be huge lines or anything like that with the numbers that have already turned out.”

Winn encourages people to vote on Election Day if they haven’t already. She describes what voting was like for her.

“It was really easy. As we were walking out, she said ‘oh voting is getting easier’ and it is. You go right in and come right out and get your stuff done. It was simple,” Winn explained.

Early voting is over, but you do have one more chance to vote. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8.

On Election Day you will need to go to your specific precinct. To confirm that location, call your local elections office, or go to the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.