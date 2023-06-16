Georgia bikers revving up for motorcycle safety on ‘Ride to Work Day’

The day is to show how motorcycles are a cost-effective mode of transportation while raising awareness about motorcycle safety.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon bikers say they love the feeling of freedom they get from riding motorcycles.

For Jason Trudell, Sales Associate for Harley Davidson of Macon, riding his bike is a form of therapy.

“You’re open, you’re out there, you know what I mean? You can smell it, see it, hear it. It’s just kind of tranquil I guess,” Trudell said.

But there are some added benefits, and risks that come with motorcycles and scooters. That’s why the Georgia Department of Driver Services, or DDS, is encouraging drivers to swap out their 4-wheeled vehicles for two or three wheels during its 32nd annual Ride to Work Day on Monday.

The event is for riders to commute to work on their motorcycle or scooter to show how the smaller vehicles are an economical form of transportation.

Marketing Agent for Harley Davidson of Macon, James Bierley, said he can fill up his bike for just $20.

“These bikes get some amazing gas mileage, so you’re definitely gonna save money, especially in the situation we’re dealing with here recently with gas prices,” Bierly said. “It could definitely be a good option for you, for sure.”

“Ride to Work Day” is also an effort to raise awareness for motorcycle safety and education. Bierley said it’s important for all motorists to be on the lookout for motorcycles when they’re behind the wheel.

“Whether you’re on four wheels, two wheels, three, whatever, you’re operating a machine that weighs a lot and is moving fast and can do a lot of damage,” Bierley said. “So what you need to do more than anything else, whatever you’re doing is pay attention.”

According to the DDS, the rate of motorcyclist fatalities increased by 22% from 2017 to 2019. That’s why “Ride to Work Day” is to remind all drivers to work together to create safer roadways for Georgia.

“Obviously get out there and enjoy it, but be careful, be aware, stay focused,” Jason Trudell said. “There are a lot of people on the road on their phones and things like that. Close calls are going to happen. You just gotta be ready for it.”

This is the last year “Ride to Work Day” will be held on a Monday. Starting next year, the day will be held on the second Tuesday in June.

Anyone interested in learning to ride a motorcycle can sign up for a Basic Rider Course through the DDS’ Motorcycle Safety Program.