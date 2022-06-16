GEICO celebrates Juneteenth by donating $25,000

The Regional Vice President, Frankie Silva, says it was important for the company to make this donation.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— GEICO is celebrating Juneteenth a little early by donating $25,000 to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

This is the first time GEICO has celebrated Juneteenth, after the pandemic canceled past scheduled celebrations.

GEICO as a company has partnered with multiple Urban League affiliates. The Regional Vice President, Frankie Silva, says it was important for the company to make this donation.

“The one in Atlanta which is here in our home state you know we want to make sure we provide them with the funds that they need for the resources for their programs. They’ve been a great partner to work with over the years,” said Sullivan.

The Juneteenth event also coincided with GEICO’s ‘We Care Wednesday’. It’s where GEICO associates sell their own goods to raise money for causes they’re passionate about.