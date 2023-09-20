GDOT urging motorists, pedestrians to stay alert near railroads

September 18-24 is National Rail Safety Week.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is partnering with Operation Lifesaver for National Rail Safety Week September 18-24 to raise awareness about the dangers of crossing or walking near railroads.

According to Operation Lifesaver, a pedestrian or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours in the U.S., and more than 2,000 people are injured or killed on railways each year.

In Georgia, there have been more than 500 incidents involving train collisions with vehicles since 2018. G-DOT District Communications Officer Gina Snyder says even if you don’t see a train on the tracks, you should still approach a crossing with caution.

“Trains, when they see you, train conductors, operators, there’s no way for them to stop,” Snyder said. “It’s not that they don’t want to stop. It’s just technically you cannot stop a train the way you can a car.”

Snyder shared tips on how to stay safe around railroads. She says you should pay attention to rail signs and listen for oncoming trains, never walk on railroad tracks, cross tracks only at designated locations and keep a distance of 15 feet away from tracks.