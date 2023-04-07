GCSU biology program studies snakes in local conservation effort

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Snakes seem simple enough, but there’s actually a lot we don’t know about them.

A Georgia College biologist and his students are using technology to track and study them, and they’re hoping to uncover the secrets of snake behavior and their role in maintaining ecosystems.

Dr. Dominic Desantis is an assistant professor in Biology at GCSU, and he says that snakes provide an important role in the animal kingdom. The research utilizes accelerometers to track their snakes’ behavior to better understand their movement, feeding times, and habitat.

Desantis says he hopes people refrain from killing snakes on their property and rather call somebody or leave them alone, he says snakes are only looking to catch prey, the goal of the program is to provide better conservation efforts for the future.