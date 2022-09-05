GBI Investigates officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GBI is investigating it’s 83rd officer involved shooting of the year after an incident in Baldwin County this weekend that left a man dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting happened Saturday, just after midnight. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute on Union Hill Church Road, after several 911 calls from the home.

When the deputy entered the home, he and other occupants were approached by 77-year-old Tommie Gilmore with a shotgun. Gilmore lived at the home.

The deputy told Gilmore to drop the gun, but Gilmore pointed the shotgun at the deputy. The deputy shot Gilmore, who was then taken to Atrium Health Navicent hospital in Milledgeville where he died.