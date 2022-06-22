Gary Bechtel elected over Desmond Brown for MWA Chairman

Bechtel received 8,499 votes to Brown's 3,818.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— There were several runoff races in Middle Georgia and across the state Tuesday, including the race for Macon Water Authority Chairman.

Former Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Gary Bechtel, beat opponent former District 2 Macon Water Authority Board Member Desmond Brown for the role.

The race went to a runoff following the May election, because no candidate received 50% of the vote.

We spoke with Bechtel about what he’s looking forward to now that the election is over.

“I want to thank the voters of Bibb County. I think they made a good choice. We are excited about the opportunity that we have to lead the Macon Water Authority,” he said. “I look forward to meeting with the executive director and other board members.”

Bechtel will take over for the current Chairman Samuel Hart in January.