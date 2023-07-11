Garden helps feed homeless at Brookdale Resource Center

The Brookdale Resource Center is located at 3600 Brookdale Avenue.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Gardens at the Brookdale Resource Center are feeding the less fortunate in the Middle Georgia community.

In April, Brookdale planted seeds to help grow food for the homeless, and now the center has harvested 1,250 pounds of food.

This will help provide fresh produce to Brookdale residents who are experiencing homelessness.

Garden Manager Susan Fisher says volunteering can help feed people and you can learn about gardening.

“You have to be out in the middle of it to appreciate it and to understand it,” says Fisher, “and to understand after you see the homeless people and children and that what we’re doing is making a difference in their lives”

You can sign up to volunteer by visiting UnitedWayCG.org.