‘Garage’ film opens discussion about sexual assault, trauma

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, but the subject can be tough to address for many survivors and their friends and family.

That’s why creator Aaron Sanders is using his short suspense film Garage to start the conversation. The 10-minute film is based on his own childhood trauma experience. It tells the story of a man, crippled by PTSD flashbacks, as he returns to the garage where his horrible past awaits him.

Sanders says the film is meant to show the viewer what it’s like to live with trauma long after the event that causes the trauma. The project shows how flashbacks can come on suddenly. Sufferers often cannot distinguish between the flashback and reality. And trauma survivors can be haunted by flashback ghosts for the rest of their lives.

Sanders is partnering with Annette Gomes and Monica Reed to use the short film in a series of workshops and conferences. He says the “Invitation to Heal Tour” will launch in Georgia this summer. And Gomes says it will include a stop in Macon. Plans call for the tour to use the film in a session dedicated to males survivors of sexual abuse and the path to recovery.

For more information about the film and how to see it, visit Garagemovie.com.

You can also connect on Facebook @GarageTheMovie