Full camera enforcement of Macon-Bibb school speed limits resumes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students are back from Thanksgiving Break, and Macon-Bibb County is reminding drivers they’ll pay the price for speeding in school zones using automated cameras.

The cameras are in six school zones and will be active during school zone hours.

So far, cameras have been installed for the school zones around Northeast High & Appling Middle, Rutland Middle & High, Weaver Middle, Westside High, Ballard-Hudson Middle & Ingram-Pye Elementary and Southwest High.

Tickets will be issued to drivers going 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says enforcing the speed limit around schools is necessary to protect students and staff.

“Treat these children like they’re your children,” Mayor Miller said. “We all want our kids to be safe going to school and leaving from school, so treat them like they’re your own. Make sure that we protect their lives, because they matter, and I think we all need to slow down, enjoy the scenery around us, but also pay attention to the law that is required, and that’s the speed limit.”

Macon-Bibb County says it plans to eventually have the cameras in all of the county’s school zones.