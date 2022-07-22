Friends of Perry Animal Shelter mourns death of founder

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Friends Of Perry Animal Shelter is remembering one of their founders, Davis Cosey. He passed away on July 17.

Cosey helped start the shelter to meet a need in Perry.

The FOPAS Volunteer Director, Lynne Gibbs, says Cosey would help with the legal and financial aspects of the shelter. She says he was the biggest supporter of the shelter, and his presence and friendship will be greatly missed.

“He was a great guy, he would do so many nice things in the community and for his friends and family. But he never wanted anybody to know he was doing it. He would not even seek recognition for anything. He was just a great person,” Gibbs said.

Cosey’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, people make donations to FOPAS. You can send those to P.O. box 2001 Perry, Georgia 31069.