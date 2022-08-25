‘Fridays On Main’ puts spotlight on local businesses in downtown Gray

On every last Friday of the month, starting this Friday, August 26, Main Street Gray will give businesses the opportunity to showcase what they have to offer.

Main Street Gray is hosting “Fridays On Main” to spotlight local businesses and restaurants. Director Ashley Roberson is excited to show people what downtown Gray has to offer.

“We’ve grown a lot downtown, and so we really want to let everybody know that we’re here,” she said. “Downtown is walkable. You can come and you can park and you can shop and you can eat and just enjoy what we have. There’s just so much to do down here, and we just want people to come see it.”

New businesses, like Peach Palettes, will have open events where kids and parents can paint their own designs.

Manager Hailey Robinson says the event will bring more foot traffic.

“I think it’s a good networking opportunity for all of us to get to know each other and for people who probably aren’t from this area to be exposed to small businesses that they may not have been aware of before,” Robinson said.

Restaurants will also offer food and drink specials. The manager of Bloom Nutrition, Rebecca Godwin, says she loves the idea.

“All small businesses have some spotlight and have some light shown on them,” Godwin said. “We all put so much into these dreams and these goals, and without the support from everybody in the town, I wouldn’t be here.”

There will also be food trucks and live music provided by students from Music Medics of Gray.

For more information, visit Main Street Gray on Facebook.