Friday brings drier conditions, warmer temperatures



The large swath of rain over the southeast pushed south of our area tonight, and we are now seeing mostly dry conditions.

A few scattered showers will be possible overnight, but overall rain chances will be dropping for a few days.

Clouds will hang around on Friday, but sunshine will win out by the afternoon.

Highs warm into the mid and upper 80s, starting a warming trend that will linger into the weekend.



By Saturday a cold front will be dropping into the area, bringing with it drier air for a while.

Despite the dry air moving in, a few showers and storms are possible Saturday.



Father’s Day Sunday will be another hot day with mostly dry weather through the early afternoon.

By late afternoon and evening, a few showers and storms will start to push in, bringing in another rainy pattern.



While the forecast can still change, most models agree on a cut-off low bringing even more rain.

This rain and storms look to stick around through at least the middle of next week.



Also of note: The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of interest off the coast of Africa.

This area of storms currently has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 7 days.



Back to our local forecast, rain is back for next week, and we will likely see over 2″ of rain.

The good news is that high temps will be cooler than normal, reaching the low and mid-80s for most of the week.