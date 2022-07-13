‘French Fry Fight’ happening in downtown Macon Wednesday

As part of National French Fry Day, NewTown Macon is hosting the first French Fry Fight Wednesday.

Macon Beer Company's Cluckin Chicken French fries

Fourteen restaurants are entering their best french fry dish in a friendly competition.

The Director of Place for NewTown Macon, Emily Hopkins, says the event will give the community a chance to explore Macon’s food choices.

Macon Beer Company is entering the competition with its “Cluckin Fries Appetizer.”

“Food is an avenue to connect with people, and I like to be as creative as I can with the food and introduce different flavors together that people may have never tried before,” Macon Beer Company’s Michael Dean said.

You can vote for your favorite fry dish at newtownmacon.com.

Full list of participating restaurants: