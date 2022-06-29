Free resources available for notaries following change in application process

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’re looking to become a notary or wish to renew your status, there are a few changes to the application process in Bibb County.

As of June 1, notaries in Bibb County need to take and pass the notary exam.

Superior Court Clerk Erica L. Woodford says she’s seen an uptick in notary issues including missing signatures and blank documents being notarized.

The Clerk’s Office says free resources are available for people to learn notary rules and regulations.

“They can get free training on the Superior Court Clerk’s Cooperative Authority website,” Woodford said. “That’s www.GSCCCA.org. They can go to their learning portal at the Clerks Authority’s website, and they can take an online course.”

The Clerk’s Office advises people to keep an eye out on their Facebook page. It plans to offer a free notary training later this year.