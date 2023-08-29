Frank W. ‘Sonny’ Seiler, patriarch of UGA’s beloved bulldog mascot Uga, passes away at 90

Frank W. "Sonny" Seiler, the Savannah native and patriarch of the University of Georgia's legendary bulldog mascot "Uga," passed away on Monday after a brief illness. He was 90 years old.

Sonny Seiler during a UGA football game against the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Athens, Ga. (Photo by John Kelley)

Born on February 20, 1933, Seiler was known not just for his career as a Savannah attorney but also for his 67-year commitment to the University of Georgia’s mascot legacy, according to a UGA news release.

Starting with “Uga I” in 1956, Seiler and his family have raised each successive generation of the bulldog, elevating the pet to the title of “Nation’s Best College Mascot” as declared by Sports Illustrated.

“I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Seiler family on behalf of the entire Bulldog Nation,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said. “His legacy will live on forever in the history and traditions of this great institution.”

Seiler, an active Senior Partner at the law firm Bouhan Falligant, was involved in various roles at UGA, including serving on the Athletic Association Board of Directors and being a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Georgia Foundation.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sonny Seiler,” J. Reid. Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. “He was an iconic figure at the University of Georgia for the past almost 70 years. Because of his generosity, Uga is the most beloved and recognizable mascot in all of college athletics.”

Seiler was also a member of the Screen Actors Guild and appeared in three motion pictures filmed in Savannah and Hollywood: Gingerbread Man, Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil and The Legend of Bagger Vance.

He received numerous accolades over the years, including the Distinguished American Award from the UGA Chapter of the National Football Foundation and the Erk Russell Spirit Award from the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

Seiler is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecilia Gunn Seiler.