FPD baseball downs Howard Huskies in mercy rule

The Vikings torched the Huskies in a four-inning game.

FPD

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The First Presbyterian Day School hosted the Howard Huskies on Thursday.

Howard got off to a fast start scoring two runs in the first inning on an error and a wild pickoff throw. However, that would be the only runs the Huskies earn all game.

The Vikings tied it up in the bottom of the first as the catcher dropped a pitch and then overthrew the pitcher, scoring two Vikings runs.

FPD continued scoring in the bottom of the second inning. They knocked in four runs with two outs, but the real damage occurred in the third inning.

The Vikings would score nine runs at the bottom of the third, taking a commanding 15-2 lead. And then in the fourth, FPD tagged on two more runs, ending the game in a mercy rule, 17-2, at the end of the fourth inning.

FPD and Howard are back in action tomorrow as the Vikings are at Eagles Landing Christian Academy while the Huskies are at Stratford.