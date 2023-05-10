FPD and Stratford to face off in the GIAA Girls 4A Soccer State Championship

Three teams from Middle Georgia will play for a girls soccer state title.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The FPD Lady Vikings and the Stratford Academy Eaglettes will face off in the GIAA Girls 4A Soccer State Championship.

FPD defeated St. Anne-Pacelli in an overtime thriller 2-1, while Stratford Academy defeated Brookstone 1-0 in the semifinals.

FPD will look to win its first GIAA/GISA state title since 2007, while Stratford will look to win its first since 2013.

Trinity Christian is the only other team from Middle Georgia to reach the girls soccer state title game as they defeated Georgia Christian 3-2 in their 2A semifinal matchup.

The two championship games will be held at Mercer University on May 12.