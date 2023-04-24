FOX News and Tucker Carlson agree to part ways as network searches for new host

Tucker Carlson

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have mutually agreed to end their working relationship. The network expressed gratitude for Carlson’s contributions, both as a host and a contributor, in a statement released on Friday.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” FOX News Media said.

Carlson’s last program aired on Friday, April 21st. To fill the void left by Carlson’s departure, FOX News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening, hosted by a rotating cast of network personalities until a new host is named.

The statement did not provide details on the reason for Carlson’s departure, nor did it offer any insight into who might replace him as host of FOX News Tonight.

Tucker Carlson has been a fixture on FOX News since 2009, initially serving as a contributor before eventually moving on to host his own show. Carlson has been no stranger to controversy during his time at the network, drawing both criticism and praise for his outspoken views on a range of topics.

SOURCE: https://press.foxnews.com/2023/04/fox-news-media-and-tucker-carlson-part-ways

Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Monday it has “agreed to part ways” with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.

The network said in a press release that the last program of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired Friday.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the press release from the network said.

Carlson became Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016. He’s also consistently drawn headline for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack.

There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving. A text message to Carlson seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Fox agreed last week to pay Dominion Voting Systems more than $787 million and acknowledged that some of its reporting following the 2020 election — which allowed former President Donald Trump’s aides to amplify false charges of election fraud — was incorrect.

But that reporting mostly concerned other shows, not Carlson’s. His name did come up during the case, primarily because of email and text messages that were revealed as part of the lawsuit.

Carlson and other Fox hosts were caught in private messages doubting their own network’s allegations about Dominion’s role in the supposed election fraud, while also being concerned that Fox was losing audience among Trump fans at the time. In some of them, Carlson privately criticized Trump, saying he hated him passionately.

A few weeks ago, Carlson devoted his entire show to an interview with Trump.

“Fox News Tonight” will air in Carlson’s 8 p.m. ET prime-time slot, hosted by a rotating array of network personalities, for the time being.