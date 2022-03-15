Four Georgia universities to compete in March Madness

Macon's own, the Mercer women's basketball team, to compete in March Madness.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The most exciting time for college basketball is back, and this year, four Georgia universities–three women’s teams and one men’s team, are representing the Peach State in March Madness.

Macon’s own, the Mercer women’s basketball team, has landed the 15 seed in the Bridgeport Region after earning an automatic bid from winning the Southern Conference Tournament. The Bears will face two-seed UConn in the first round on Saturday, March 19, at 1 p.m. on ABC.

After receiving an at-large bid, the UGA women’s basketball team has landed the sixth seed in the Greensboro Region and will face the winner of Dayton or DePaul in the first round on Friday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNews.

The Georgia Tech women’s basketball team also received an at-large bid, landing the ninth seed in the Spokane Region. The Yellow Jackets will face Kansas in the first round on Friday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The only men’s program to represent the Peach State is Georgia State University. The Panthers earned an automatic bid by winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and landed the 16 seed. They will face one-seed Gonzaga in the first round on Thursday, March 17, at 4:15 p.m. on TNT.