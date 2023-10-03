Four Bibb County schools recognized for academic improvement

Four schools in the Bibb County School District have been recognized for their growth in the past school year, with one standing above the rest.

Alexander II Magnet School was recognized as a Distinguished School and a Reward School by the Georgia Department of Education. As a Title I Distinguished School, Alexander II is in the top 5% of math and English language arts (ELA) mastery scores statewide.

Principal Angel Woodard says integrating Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) into the school curriculum has helped her students get excited to learn. She explains that Alexander II became a certified STEM school in 2021 and has incorporated a math lab and STEM journals into student’s learning experience.

“It just goes to show that our faculty and staff and our past administration did a wonderful job at maintaining excellence and ensuring that our students were learning at the highest levels,” Woodard said.

Woodard says students know expectations are high for them to come to school every day and do their best work.

Other schools designated as reward schools include Sonny Carter and Skyview Elementary schools, and Vineville Academy of the Arts. Reward schools are recognized as the top 5% of schools with significant improvements in mastery scores within the past two years.

Principal Woodard says Alexander II is now in the process of applying for the National ESEA Distinguished School Award.