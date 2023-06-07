Four arrested for drive-by shooting at Pendleton Homes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Four people have been arrested, three of which are teens, in connection to a drive-by shooting that took place at Pendleton Homes Monday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that witnesses reported seeing multiple armed people in a faded maroon Chevrolet Lumina, who drove by and began shooting before fleeing the scene. Nobody was harmed in the shooting on Monday, but investigators found that the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen.

Tuesday afternoon, investigators were able to locate the stolen vehicle back inside the Pendleton Homes area, where all four suspects were arrested immediately without incident. The stolen vehicle was recovered, and 2 firearms were found.

The suspects were identified as two 16-year-old boys, 17-year-old Brandon Willis, and 20-year-old Breele Johnson– all from Macon. All of the suspects are being charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person under Twenty-One.

The 2 juveniles have been taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center, while Johnson and Willis were taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.