Fort Valley to celebrate freedom, diversity for Juneteenth holiday

The celebration will feature food trucks, arts and crafts, live music and dancers, as well as educational resources and a worship service.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley community is coming together to celebrate the emancipation of African Americans from slavery with its Juneteenth Celebration.

The celebration is a combined effort among city leaders, the Hunt Educational and Cultural Center, Usher’s Temple Church and Peach Concerned Citizens. There will be food trucks, arts and crafts, live music and dancers, as well as educational resources and a worship service.

Fort Valley Mayor Jeffery Lundy says the holiday is a time for all Americans to embrace diversity and civil liberties.

“It gives me a chance to be thankful just to be alive now and to learn how far we have come as people all together,” he said.

The celebration will begin Saturday at noon at Festival Park, located at 310 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Fort Valley. The Hunt Educational and Cultural Center will be hosting community events from noon to 3 p.m. at 700 Spruce Street. Usher’s Temple Church, located at 411 Railroad Street, will also be hosting events until 7 p.m.



The event is free to the public and everyone is invited to attend.