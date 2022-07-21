Fort Valley shooting leaves 1 year old dead
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A shooting Wednesday night leaves a 1 year old dead and his brother fighting for his life. According to a press release from the Fort Valley Police Department, around 10:45 PM, officers from the Fort Valley Police Department, and Peach County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call with injuries at 1105 Edward Street, Lakeview Apartments. Officers found two juvenile victims had been struck by bullets. Officers rendered immediate aid, and the victims were evacuated by Peach EMS.
1 year old Markailey Ball, was pronounced dead by Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks, his twin brother was shot in the chest and is in serious condition.
Fort Valley Police, and the GBI are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383.