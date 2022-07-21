Fort Valley shooting leaves 1 year old dead

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A shooting Wednesday night leaves a 1 year old dead and his brother fighting for his life. According to a press release from the Fort Valley Police Department, around 10:45 PM, officers from the Fort Valley Police Department, and Peach County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call with injuries at 1105 Edward Street, Lakeview Apartments. Officers found two juvenile victims had been struck by bullets. Officers rendered immediate aid, and the victims were evacuated by Peach EMS.