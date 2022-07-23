Fort Valley representatives speak out against violence

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local residents are calling on lawmakers and law enforcement to put a stop to violence.

A news conference was held Friday, two days after the shooting death of 1-year old Marcus Ball at Lakeview Apartments on 1105 Edward Street in Fort Valley Wednesday night.

Georgia Representative Patty Bentley said Friday the violence has to stop.

“This is the third deadly shooting in this city at Lakeview Apartments,” Bentley said. “I pray that it is the last shooting that will happen in this city and at Lakeview Apartment Complex.”

Fort Valley Mayor Jeffery Lundy says he has been organizing plans with law enforcement to make sure the community is safe.

“Fort Valley will be a safer city where we can walk, where we can talk, where we can greet, where we can meet and not live in fear of crime,” he said.

Residents like Anthony Clark spoke and shared ideas with lawmakers about how to stop violence. Clark says it’s going to take an effort from the entire community.

“It’s gonna be tough, and the city is gonna have to take ownership,” he said. “Once the city takes ownership, then the city will grow. You have to move from the left side to the right side, and then everybody will be on the same side.”

Wednesday’s shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information, call the Fort Valley Police Department at (478) 822-6985