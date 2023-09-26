Fort Valley Police Department adds new vehicle to fleet

The Fort Valley Police Department has a new vehicle in its fleet: a 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department has a new vehicle in its fleet: a 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Chief Anson Evans says it’s all about saving money.

“My gas bill was $120,000 just for the year,” he said.

Chief Evans says one of the main reasons for the electric-powered vehicle being added to the fleet was to see how much money the city can actually save. He says cost effectiveness is especially important to him given the amount of money his department spends on gas and maintenance costs.

The new Mustang has just been at the police station for a couple of days but is already being tested to see how much money it can potentially save the city.

“At 12% to get it full charged, it costs $23.08. With the current gas prices, it would have cost $39.60 for a regular fueled vehicle, saving the city and the taxpayer $16.52 on that first fill up,” Assistant Police Chief DJ Flores said.

The vehicle cost $46,000, which the chief says is cheaper than what it would’ve cost to upgrade the department’s current vehicles.

He says if all goes well, he plans to add more of the Mach-E vehicles to the fleet.