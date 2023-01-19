Fort Valley man sentenced to 30 years for deadly shooting

The first 20 years of his sentence will be served behind bars.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man charged in a deadly street gang shooting in 2020 will spend the next 30 years in jail.

30-year-old Richard Postell pleaded guilty on January 13, to Voluntary Manslaughter and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity for the shooting death of a 24-year-old Fort Valley man.

“Gang violence will not be tolerated in our communities, and those who commit these types of crimes will be held accountable for their actions,” said Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard.

After the sentencing, the Fort Valley Police Department posted to its Facebook page, “Please be aware if you are participating in gang activity here in Fort Valley. We are working diligently to get you off our streets.”

The post goes on to say the department has three programs scheduled this summer for kids between 11-years-old and 17-years-old.

Call Investigator Dunson and Chief Inspector Kendrick for more information at (478) 825-3383.