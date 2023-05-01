Fort Lee Army Post renamed in honor of two Black soldiers

FORT LEE, Va. (CNN) — The Fort Lee Army Post, one of the largest military installations in Virginia, has been renamed in honor of two black soldiers. The post, which serves as a training facility for the Army and other military branches, supports more than 90,000 soldiers, retirees, veterans, family members, and civilian employees, and contributes an estimated $2 billion annually to the regional economy.

Lieutenant Colonel Charity Adams, who served during World War II, was chosen to command the first and only unit of predominantly black women deployed in Europe at age 25. Lieutenant General Arthur Gregg, upon his retirement, was the highest-ranking black officer in the U.S. military. The renaming ceremony took place on Thursday, and more than a thousand people attended.

“Today marks an incredible time in our military and national history,” said General Charles Hamilton, U.S. Army Material Command. “Of the 9 Army installations that are being redesignated, today marks the first redesignation in the names of Black Soldiers.”

Major General Mark Simply, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, said the redesignation is “yet another example of our nation’s and our Army’s progress.”

The change in name, however, doesn’t change the mission of this nearly six-thousand-acre Army post. “As Fort Gregg-Adams, we will continue to accomplish our mission,” said Simply.

For Lieutenant General Gregg, the name change is a source of pride. “I hope this community will look with pride on the name Fort Gregg-Adams and that the name will instill pride in every soldier entering our mighty gates,” he said.

The post’s new name is a tribute to two trailblazers that embodied character, commitment, and courage. “Despite growing up in a segregated nation, these two pioneers volunteered to serve that nation in uniform,” said Simply.

The renaming of Fort Lee is a historic moment that recognizes the contributions of black soldiers to the U.S. military. The post was formerly named after Gen. Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general who led the South during the Civil War. The renaming is part of a broader effort by the U.S. military to remove symbols of the Confederacy from its bases and installations.