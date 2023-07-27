Forsyth man sentenced to 35 years for possession of child porn

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Forsyth man is sentenced to 35 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation into 35-year-old Kenneth Queen led authorities to find he was unlawfully tattooing children and that he owned this illegal material.

Queen was previously convicted of sexual battery against a child and child molestation in Madison County in 2008, and was required to register as a sex offender for life.

When Queen was found to be tattooing children in Monroe county in 2020, he had failed to register himself.

Queen was sentenced on Monday to serve 35 years in prison plus 25 years of supervised release following, as well as a $20,000 restitution to a minor victim.