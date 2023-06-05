Forsyth man arrested for home burglary

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was arrested in Monroe County in connection to a burglary in progress at a home on Lassiter Road.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Sunday in reference to a burglary in progress in which a male subject was reported to have entered the home, taken several items, and left on foot. Deputies found the man close to the residence when they arrived at the scene, and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 60-year-old Mark Blessitt of Forsyth– he’s being charged with burglary and simple assault.