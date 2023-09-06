Forsyth celebrating bicentennial with local art show

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forsyth is turning the spotlight on its local artists as the city gets ready for its bicentennial celebration.

An all call is underway right now for students and adults for an art show called “From Founding to Flourishing,” which will showcase blacksmithing, pottery, painting and more.

Art Director Denise Buff says the goal is to help local artists grow.

“We didn’t realize how many creative people there were in our area,” Buff said. “We’ve kinda banded together, and we’re continuously having new artisans that will come in, show their work, show us what they can do. They teach classes as well.”

To submit an entry form to participate, go to the 1823artisangallery.com.

The deadline is September 16. The event will take place at the 1823 Artisan Gallery in Forsyth. Opening reception is September 22.