Forrest B. Johnson & Associates hosting ‘Back 2 School Bash’ in Macon on Saturday with free supplies, family fun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Local law firm Forrest B. Johnson & Associates, in partnership with Coca-Cola and Walmart, is doing its part to make sure students in Middle Georgia are ready for the upcoming school year by hosting a “Back 2 School Bash” this Saturday.

The event, scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Buck Melton Community Center, located at 150 Sessions Drive, aims to distribute 1,200 backpacks and additional school supplies to local students. Supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and children must be present with parents to receive a backpack.

The Back 2 School Bash will also include vendors, game trucks and free food for all attendees.

“Personally I’m a single mother,” FBJ Marketing Consultant Erika Lowe said. “It’s very imperative that we get assistance with these back-to-school clothing, school supplies, so it’s a very big help for me as a single mother.”