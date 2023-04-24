Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Georgia church

ATLANTA (NBC News)- Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the Church of the Apostles in Atlanta on Sunday where he delivered a message to the congregation. Pence, a long-time friend of the church’s founder and pastor, Michael A. Youssef, shared his testimony and asked the parishioners to have faith and pray for America.

Pence’s visit to the church was part of his recent travels around the country, which include visits to early nominating states, as he moves towards a potential White House bid.

The Church of the Apostles is a non-denominational Christian church located in Buckhead, Atlanta. It was founded in 1987 and has grown to become one of the largest churches in the city with over 4,000 members.