Stratford Academy’s Mark Farriba resigns as athletic director

Mark Farriba steps away from Stratford Academy after serving as the athletic director for eight years.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After spending 13 years as the head football coach and eight as an athletic director of Stratford Academy, Mark Farriba has resigned.

Farriba retired from his head coaching role after the 2021 football season and was offered a new position as the dean of students. Farriba planned on taking that position and keeping his athletic director role for at least one more year, but the head of school, Logan Bowlds, did not see it that way.

Several meetings took place between Bowlds and Farriba, but an agreement on Farriba’s roles did not commence, leading to his resignation.

Farriba did express that he was planning to move to another role or even leave sooner or later, but he did not want it to happen in this manner.

Outside of being an alumna of Stratford and holding the athletics positions, Farriba played a significant role in several private schools transitioning from the GHSA to the GISA. So to be pushed out of his position with so much going on, the departure took an emotional toll on Farriba and his wife.

“My wife and I both were disappointed. Angry, hurt, all the different emotions, but at the end, we know that that’s not going to help us any,” said Farriba. “… Our paths change from time to time. And I feel like God directs my path, and for whatever reason, it’s time to go in a different direction. We are excited about that, and we’re very thankful for all the years we had at Stratford.”

Since leaving Stratford, Farriba has joined the football staff at ACE and hopes to help head coach Keith Hatcher create a solid foundation for the program.

While Farriba heads to ACE, former Jones County athletic director Barry Veal is taking over as the new Stratford Academy athletic director.