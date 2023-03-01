Former NFL player, Georgia Bulldog reads for Perry students

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Tucker Elementary in Perry were treated to a visit on Tuesday from former UGA wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell.

The “Read with Malcom Reading Rally” is part of Malcolm’s non-profit Share the Magic Foundation, whose mission is to inspire kids to read to a better future. The pep rally started with a magic show, and was followed by a reading of his children’s book, “My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World.”

“I hope kids understand the importance of literacy and how reading can help them empower their future,” Mitchell said.

Each student who attended the rally received a free copy of the book. Malcolm says he plans on writing a lot more children’s and young adult books in the future.