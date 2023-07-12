Former Middle Georgia High School teacher charged with Child Porn

Dendy was a teacher at Washington County High School from August of 2020 until his arrest in January of 2023.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Washington County High School teacher has been indicted with producing, distributing, receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

32-year-old Michael Allen Dendy is charged with five counts of production of child pornography, seven counts of distribution of child pornography, eight counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Dendy faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, and up to 30 years for each count of production of child pornography; a minimum of 5 years in prison, and up to 20 years in prison for each count of distribution and receipt of child pornography; and up to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

The indictment alleges that Dendy enticed minor children to engage in sexually explicit acts that were filmed or photographed. He also allegedly distributed, received and possessed child sexual abuse material of minors.

Dendy was a teacher at Washington County High School from August of 2020, until his arrest in January of 2023.

Parents and guardians of children who may have encountered Dendy, and have concerns related to this investigation, can contact the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) tip line at 1-866-347-2423.